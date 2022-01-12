Winter Gear to Keep You Toasty All Season Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. By now, maybe your holiday decor’s back in boxes or containers, but the weather outside is definitely still frightful… at least in many parts of the world. If chillier temps have you longing to recreate that ultra-cozy feeling your home had all December long, I don’t blame you. In fact, I’m with you. After all, there’s nothing like sitting by the fireplace (or queuing up that yule log on TV) while sipping a hot beverage and unwinding from the day. But you don’t need a Christmas tree in the corner to make your space feel nice and comfortable for winter. These five seasonal decor items will add cheer to your home and are totally fair game to display long after the holidays are over.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO