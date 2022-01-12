ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD continues to trade sideways in $1820 area as dollar falls post-hot US CPI

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold continues to trade broadly flat on the day in the $1820 area post-hotter than expected US CPI. In an unintuitive reaction, the dollar has been weakening in recent trade, but technical resistance is stopping gold from benefitting. In wake of a broadly hotter than expected US Consumer Price...

