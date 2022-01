This week, the consumer price index (CPI), which is a gauge to measure the inflation rate of various goods, increased 7% year over year (YOY) in December. This is the largest CPI inflation rate since 1982, and the report has markets digesting the data. With inflation concerns, many investors are looking toward dividend stocks for 2022 performance. Jeremy Siegel, a professor of finance at Wharton, appeared on CNBC Jan. 12 and told viewers to buy dividend stocks and sell growth and tech stocks. Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chair, is calling inflation a severe threat and says the central bank is making preparations to increase rates and reduce asset holdings.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO