ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Puratos acquires Belgian probiotics company

By Jeff Gelski
bakingbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUGAARDEN, BELGIUM – The Puratos Group has acquired THT, a Belgian company founded in 1991 that supplies probiotics in bulk or as finished products. The company in 2008 became...

www.bakingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Payments Company Payroc Acquires East Commerce

Global payments company Payroc has acquired East Commerce Solutions, a merchant service handling $2 billion dollars in annual processing volume, according to a Friday (Jan. 14) press release. “East Commerce Solutions has always been a customer advocate first and foremost,” said East Commerce Solutions Founder Edward Medeiros in the release....
BUSINESS
workboat.com

McLean Contracting Company Acquires Shugart Manufacturing

McLean Contracting Company, a Heavy Civil and Marine Contractor since 1903, announced as of December 30, 2021, McLean has acquired through an Asset Purchase, Shugart Manufacturing. Shugart is engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing sectional barges, barge propulsion units and accessories, screeds, barge ramps, bridge steel, concrete forms, and other miscellaneous equipment and materials for Marine and Construction use. Shugart’s principal place of business is located in Chester County, South Carolina. Donnie Wilks, prior Owner and President will stay on with McLean to direct the Division. Colby Bowers, Operations Manager, will join Mr. Wilks, managing engineering and assisting with sales. Shugart has been in operation for over 60 years serving the Construction and Marine sectors as the premiere sectional barge fabricator in the east, with clients throughout North America.
MCLEAN, VA
bakingbusiness.com

DSM introduces new Food & Beverage business group

DELFT, THE NETHERLANDS — Royal DSM on Jan. 13 unveiled a new integrated Food & Beverage operating structure designed to bring together its full range of food and beverage ingredients, expertise and science-based solutions for improving the taste and texture of food, as well as support healthier lives and a healthier planet.
SCIENCE
seehafernews.com

Kohler Company Acquires Massachusetts Technology Company

The Kohler Company has acquired a technology company founded in Somerville, Massachusetts. Heila Technologies specializes in batteries, fuel cells, solar arrays, and the ability to connect any power asset in any configuration into a resilient operating grid network. Through the purchase, Heila Technologies will become part of the Kohler Power...
SOMERVILLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probiotics#Puratos#Belgian#Bugaarden#The Puratos Group#The Prayon Group
Housing Wire

First American to acquire Mother Lode Holding Company

First American Financial Corporation, the second largest of the “Big Four” title insurers, announced plans to acquire Mother Lode Holding Company and its subsidiaries on Wednesday. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Mother Lode...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Biz Times

Centrisys founder re-acquires full ownership of company

Kenosha-based Centrisys is once again 100% owned by one of its original American founders. The company announced Tuesday that USA company leadership has successfully reacquired total ownership of Centrisys from Techcent, a Chinese company. The…
KENOSHA, WI
Silicon Republic

Cork company BioPharma Engineering acquired by global firm

Unispace’s merger with BioPharma Engineering will enable the Cork company to further its international expansion. Cork-based life sciences design company BioPharma Engineering has been acquired by global workplace strategy, design and experience business Unispace. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Following the acquisition, BioPharma Engineering will...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Cargill debuts food innovation center in India

NEW DELHI, INDIA — Gurugram, India, is the home of Cargill’s first Food Innovation Center where the company will collaborate with food and beverage partners in India to reformulate products that are lower in fat, salt and sugar, while maintaining taste and texture. Cargill said the Innovation Center...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Hartford Business

Charles IT acquires Stamford-based IT consulting company

Middletown-based IT company Charles IT said it has acquired a Stamford-based competitor that will expand its market reach and product offerings in Connecticut and metro New York. Charles IT, which provides IT compliance and cybersecurity services, said it has purchased NST Systems Inc. for an undisclosed sum. “We’re very excited...
STAMFORD, CT
Biz Times

Paragon Development Systems acquired by Canadian company

Brookfield-based Paragon Development Systems, Inc. has been acquired by Toronto-based Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A press release from Converge Technology Solutions Corp. states that consideration for the purchase…
BROOKFIELD, WI
musicconnection.com

Gibson Acquires GWW Guitar Case Company

Gibson Brands has announced another strategic acquisition heading into the new year. GWW, a long-standing supplier of premium cases for Gibson, and other music instrument companies, was acquired by Gibson Brands at the end of December 2021. GWW (General Wood Workers) has been a family-owned business building world-class cases for...
BUSINESS
Virginia Business

Va. Beach vacation company acquired by Calif. company

Mill Valley, California-based Vacatia Inc. has acquired Virginia Beach-based hospitality and vacation ownership company VSA Resorts, the timeshare owner and property management services provider announced Jan. 3. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. VSA owns three Virginia Beach properties: Ocean Key Resort, Atrium Resort and Ocean Sands Resort....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
GlobeSt.com

JLL Acquires Energy-Efficient Prop-Tech Company

CHICAGO, IL – JLL has acquired Hank, an AI-powered, virtual engineering platform that autonomously optimizes commercial buildings’ management systems in effort to improve air quality, energy savings and comfort. The Sacramento-based Prop-Tech company’s system applies machine learning and AI to solve operational challenges within the commercial real estate...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Rocket Companies Acquires Truebill for $1.275 Billion

Keeping track of bills and subscriptions can be a hassle, which is why apps like Truebill are popular. Truebill serves as a financial hub that can handle various tasks. Subscription tracking is one of its top services. Depending on your financial situation, Truebill can be worth it for you. Article...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WISH-TV

Merck to acquire Indy company in $780M deal

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A Hoosier biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization will soon be under new ownership. Germany-based Merck KGaA has announced plans to acquire Exelead, headquartered in Indianapolis, in a $780 million deal. Merck Chief Executive Officer Belén Garijo says the acquisition will further enable the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Intelligencer

Armstrong Group Acquires The Ziegenfelder Company

The Ziegenfelder Company, the Wheeling-based frozen treat manufacturer that has grown into a national brand with its Budget Saver product, has been acquired by the Armstrong Group in Butler, Pennsylvania, the two companies announced Thursday morning. According to a release from Ziegenfelder, the Armstrong Group will continue manufacturing the Budget...
WHEELING, WV
phocuswire.com

Clear acquires virtual queuing tech company Whyline

Secure identity company Clear has acquired virtual queuing technology company Whyline to expand its products to new industries and countries. Terms of the all-cash transaction have not been disclosed. Founded in 2015, Whyline’s software allows users to see live wait-times to enter a queue remotely or pre-book an appointment. Its...
NFL
Cleveland Jewish News

MAI acquires NY wealth management company

Cleveland-based MAI Capital Management, LLC has acquired Monarch Business & Wealth Management, LLC and its strategic partner, Regal Wealth Management, LLC, according to a Jan. 3 news release. Based in New York, Monarch delivers personalized financial planning and business management services to high-net-worth families, artists, entertainers and professional athletes. The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy