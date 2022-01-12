Puratos acquires Belgian probiotics company

McLean Contracting Company, a Heavy Civil and Marine Contractor since 1903, announced as of December 30, 2021, McLean has acquired through an Asset Purchase, Shugart Manufacturing. Shugart is engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing sectional barges, barge propulsion units and accessories, screeds, barge ramps, bridge steel, concrete forms, and other miscellaneous equipment and materials for Marine and Construction use. Shugart’s principal place of business is located in Chester County, South Carolina. Donnie Wilks, prior Owner and President will stay on with McLean to direct the Division. Colby Bowers, Operations Manager, will join Mr. Wilks, managing engineering and assisting with sales. Shugart has been in operation for over 60 years serving the Construction and Marine sectors as the premiere sectional barge fabricator in the east, with clients throughout North America.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO