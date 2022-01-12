ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 2 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Gifts cards and a shot at winning a huge college scholarship. That’s the latest offer from the state of Minnesota to families whose...

KROC News

Large Minnesota Health Care Provider Bans Most Visitors

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A top Minnesota health care provider has decided to ban most visitors at its hospitals, clinics, and other sites until further notice. Allina Health blames the decision to return to its Red Visitor Status on the current covid surge, which is having a large impact on its staffing levels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

More Rochester Businesses Have ‘Mask Required’ Signs Up

"Masks Required" Signs Starting to Show Up in Rochester Again. Note to self: always have a mask with you. I happened to be running a few errands the other day and I didn't even put a coat on, just wore a hoodie as a coat like all of the high schoolers do in the butt cold of winter. Unfortunately, my masks are in my coat pocket and as I walked up to the door of People's Food Coop I saw that masks were required and I felt like a fool.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Vaccine Mandate in Minnesota’s Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday a temporary policy for establishments serving indoor food or beverages." The policy, which covers licenses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota’s Huge Ice Palace Maze Opens This Weekend

Go to Arizona in February. The temperature hits 65, you're wearing shorts, and everyone knows you're from Minnesota. "How do you stand the cold winters?" they ask. You answer, "Without the cold, we could do all the fun ice events!" As they stare at you, tell 'em about the Ice...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Mayor Norton, Will Rochester Get Vax Mandate Like Twin Cities?

Will Rochester, Minnesota, see the Mayor and City Council enact a Covid vaccine mandate like the Twin Cities mayors announced yesterday?. Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St....
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester YMCA Memories – See That Time Pauly Shore Was at the Y

The Rochester Area Family YMCA's building is shutting down at the end of this month, and stories about fun and adventure at the Y are popping up everywhere!. Rochester's best-known filmmaker, Tyler J. Aug, had a true brush with greatness, back in 2013 or so. He was at the Y doing some work, and who should he see but the Biggest Star of the '90s, Pauly Shore!
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Hand-Pulled Noodle Restaurant Opening Soon in Rochester

Nearly 6-months after hanging a "coming soon" sign, First Meeting- Chinese Fresh Hand-Pulled Noodles is ready to open. A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says getting everything ready to launch the eatery was challenging with lots of "difficulties" but the restaurant is finally ready to serve customers. I'm...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Closed Home Sales Slip in December in Southeast Minnesota

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - It was a cold end to a hot year in the Minnesota housing market, as closed sales of residential homes were down 4% in Minnesota, compared to December 2020, according to Minnesota Realtors. New listings sank 14.3% over the previous year, as buyers continued chasing diminishing...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester’s SocialICE Event Postponed Because of COVID Surge

Our community needs something to look forward to now more than ever. When SocialICE 2022 was announced, The Rochester Downtown Alliance said they were going to spread things out to give people extra space, but other than that they were hoping for a fairly normal event with several ice bars and sculptures and a DJ playing dance music.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

