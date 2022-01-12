ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

By Kim David
 2 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Gifts cards and a shot at winning a huge college scholarship. That’s the latest offer from the state of Minnesota to families whose...

KDHL AM 920

Large Minnesota Health Care Provider Bans Most Visitors

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A top Minnesota health care provider has decided to ban most visitors at its hospitals, clinics, and other sites until further notice. Allina Health blames the decision to return to its Red Visitor Status on the current covid surge, which is having a large impact on its staffing levels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Is Minnesota Seeing Another Shortage? This Time It’s Frozen Pizza

We like to joke around the office about the phrase 'supply chain' and 'supply chain shortages', namely we have begun to get sick of that phrase, well now it seems the 'supply chain' has made it personal. Apparently, we are starting to see the beginning of another round of shortages, this time it revolves around frozen pizza, specifically it seems that there just isn't enough Totino's Party Pizza to go around.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

7 Minnesota Towns Make Top-100 Safe US Cities List, One Even Made The Top 25

People want to feel safe where they live, that is a fact. If you don't feel safe where you live it can have negative consequences on your life and health, but if you feel safe where you live the opposite if true, you'll sleep pretty well, and won't worry too much about letting your kids go outside and play. In the most recent list of safest cities in the US Minnesota had 7 cities make the list of top-100 safe cities in the US, according to CCTVCameraWorld.com, which used FBI crime stats to determine which US cities out of 7,000 cities worth of data was indeed the safest. One city in Minnesota even made the top-25 and it's located less than 30 miles from Faribault, and 55 miles from Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

The Oldest Video Game Franchise Was Created 52 Years Ago in MN

The longest-running video game franchise in history just turned 52, and enthusiasts of the game have Minnesota to thank for it!. The Oregon Trail computer game was first released in 1971 (differing reports say either November or December) as an educational tool to help children understand the harsh realities of westward expansion in the 19th century. At 52 years old and counting, today it tops the list of the longest-running video game franchise, surpassing other beloved series like Pac-Man, Galaxian, Space Invaders, Mario and Donkey Kong. What the world may not know is that the game was created right here in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Watch Four Moose Cross A Minnesota Highway

The moose is Minnesota's largest wild animal and you can check out a herd of moose crossing a Minnesota Highway in what is probably one of the most Minnesota videos I've ever seen. A moose is the largest member of the deer family and can get up to an average...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

