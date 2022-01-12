ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remember When Sugarland Were a Trio?

By Billy Dukes
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the bigger mysteries of the last several decades of country music is why Kristen Hall left Sugarland when the then-trio seemed to be on the brink of superstardom. The group showed up for a live appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno minus one member on Jan. 12,...

kdat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

10 of the Best '90s Country Songs

Country music was popular long before the 1990s, but thanks to breakout country artists like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain and others, the '90s were a time when country music gained popularity and began to rise to the forefront of American culture. The decade spawned songs that are still popular with people who lived through the decade, and many of those tunes can still be heard on country radio stations.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Legendary Country Singers: Then & Now

Country music has produced countless legendary performers. Artists such as Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn have been a part of the genre for over 50 years. But before Willie Nelson was The Redheaded Stranger, he was Willie Hugh Nelson, a disc-jockey struggling to sell his original songs. Before Dolly Parton was a household name, she was the singer of "Dumb Blonde" (her first single) and embarking on a new role on The Porter Wagoner Show, where she was initially jilted by an audience who preferred her predecessor, the country singer Norma Jean. And before Loretta Lynn was the Coal Miner's Daughter, she was, well, a coal miner's daughter with a head full of stories and songs waiting to be shared.
MUSIC
cowboysindians.com

Country Music Memories

We talked to some of our favorite artists about their favorite country music memories. “Garth at Central Park has to be one of the most inspiring moments of my career. I always want to go bigger and better than anyone else, and this single concert is what I set my sights on.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristian Bush
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Jennifer Nettles
Person
Kristen Hall
US105

Remember When Dolly Parton Scored Her First Gold Record?

Ten years and more than a dozen albums after she started recording music, Dolly Parton finally went gold. Here You Come Again was released in October of 1977 and took less than three months to earn the prestigious certification, doing so on Dec. 27, 1977. The album’s pop-friendly title track...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “The River,” Garth Brooks

In our cover story with the legend Garth Brooks, he told American Songwriter how important James Taylor was to him while growing up. Brooks, who was raised in both a music-loving and at times-rough-and-tumble household, said that at any time, there could be fisticuffs afoot but when he came home and heard Taylor on the stereo, he knew things were okay.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall And Nettles
AOL Corp

Morgan Wallen's Grand Ole Opry appearance sparks swift backlash

Morgan Wallen appeared alongside his Big Loud label-mate, ERNEST, Saturday night as the emerging country vocalist made his scheduled debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The tandem recently collaborated on a new ballad, "Flower Shops," which they sang together during ERNEST's set. The appearance was first reported via the...
MUSIC
Variety

Hitmaker of the Month: Shane McAnally on Making Hits Click for Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini

Shane McAnally might have ended up being the most visible songwriter working in Nashville today even if he hadn’t starred in two seasons of a prime-time show about songwriting, “Songland”… though it didn’t hurt that the NBC series made him a household face as well as liner-notes name. Currently, he has four songs on the country radio airplay chart as a songwriter or writer-producer: Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s “Half of My Hometown,” Sam Hunt’s “23,” the Carly Pearce/Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” and a fresh entry in the form of Walker Hayes’ “AA.” As Hayes’ executive...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Top 40 Country Songs for January 2022

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) A new year brings new opportunities for artists slowly moving up this monthly list of country music's Top 40 songs to take a big leap. January 2022 represents a cleansing of the palette in that radio programmers and country listeners return to work and real life after three undocumented weeks, during which the opportunities to soak up new sounds are endless.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
countryfancast.com

Sugarland Already Gone (Music Video and Lyrics)

Sugarland is a Country Music duo from Atlanta, Georgia comprised of Jennifer Nettles (lead vocals) and Kristian Bush (vocals, mandolin, acoustic guitar, and harmonica). song was released in September 2008 as the second single from their album “Love on the Inside”. The song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on January 17, 2009.
ATLANTA, GA
KIX 105.7

Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?

Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
MUSIC
104.5 KDAT

Thomas Rhett’s ‘Where We Started’ Has a ‘Mind-Blowing’ Katy Perry Collab + a Song Inspired by Prison

"I think if songwriting is not based on the most honest truthfulness, then what's the point of saying it?" Thomas Rhett asked, rhetorically, on a recent Zoom call with media. Bare, specific truth-telling has always been a hallmark of Rhett's career, especially when it comes to opening up about his family and fatherhood in the lyrics of songs like "Life Changes" and "To the Guys That Date My Girls." So when his songwriting sessions over 2020 and 2021 started leading him away from the album he planned to make next — Country Again: Side B, the follow-up to Side A of that project, which came out last April — he went with it.
MUSIC
Mic

Country’s most revered institution is shamelessly enabling Morgan Wallen's comeback

For just another white dude with a mullet in some Wranglers singing about whiskey and party girls, a lot of ink has been spilled about Morgan Wallen. The rising country star saw his world turned upside down when he was caught on a neighbor’s security camera in Nashville in February 2021 using a racial slur. The scandal came after multiple other incidents in which Wallen was publicly exhibiting the cliche, drunken behavior that sometimes accompanies new fame, and the country music industry at large was quick to distance itself from Wallen in any way. He was banned from award shows and lost his representation. The backlash was swift and loud. It also saw his fans back him in an unprecedented way, by buying his double album Dangerous at such high numbers, it was the most sold album of any genre in 2021. With that backwards marketability, a pattern is emerging of people who would rather capitalize on Wallen than stay true to previous allegiances to anti-racism.
MUSIC
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

35 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 35 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
MUSIC
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy