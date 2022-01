Atlanta city leaders were on hand for the unveiling of a new police precinct Thursday morning near the heart of Buckhead’s commercial center. The Zone 2 West Village Mini-Precinct, located near the intersection of busy Peachtree and West Paces Ferry roads, is set to open this summer and will be staffed by at least a dozen officers, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said. Additional officers will likely be added from each new class of police recruits. The mini-precinct is one of nine across Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO