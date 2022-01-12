Fighting Illini Improves to 5-0 in Big Ten Conference Play

The seventh-ranked Purdue Boilermakers look to pick up where they left off when they take on the visiting Nebraska Cornhuskers in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Friday night. The Boilermakers (13-2, 2-2) will be playing for the first time in six days after Tuesday's game at Michigan was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Wolverines' program. Purdue defeated Penn State 74-67 on Saturday. The Cornhuskers (6-11, 0-6), who are seeking their first win at Mackey Arena in eight trips, have dropped four in a row. Purdue leads the all-time series 17-6, including wins in four of the last five matchups.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO