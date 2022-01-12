Sandburg Men’s Basketball Thursday at Highland PPD

For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday's ruling by the high court to block a Biden administration requirement that...
The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said, confirming a CNN report.
Ukraine was hit by a massive cyberattack on Friday warning its citizens to “expect the worst,” and Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops on its neighbor’s frontier, released television pictures of more forces deploying in a drill. The developments came after no breakthrough was reached...
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
On Thursday, the Department of Justice filed the most serious charges to date in the Capitol riot investigation against 11 members of the far-right extremist militia, the Oath Keepers. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has the latest on the seditious conspiracy charges.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will delay the vote on election reform legislation until Tuesday, missing his self-imposed deadline to take up the voting rights legislation by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. The pair of voting rights bills are in limbo after Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona...
A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle said that Republican National Committee calls for reform around presidential debates seemed "reasonable" as the RNC signals it will disallow candidates from participating in future ones. In a letter from the RNC to the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) that Fox News obtained on Thursday, the...
One of the country's largest student loan servicers will pay more than $1 billion as part of a lawsuit settlement concerning allegations of widespread abusive and predatory lending practices. Navient will provide a total of $1.85 billion worth of student loan debt relief to hundreds of thousands of borrowers nationwide,...
