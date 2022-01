It's hard to believe Bob Saget passed away on January 9. It still doesn't seem like reality. There are just those celebrities that you don't think about being, well, mortal. Not for a while, anyway. Perhaps it's because 65 is actually still a young age. Maybe it's the fact that for a lot of us, we became acquainted with him when we were young kids, and even though time has gone on, we've always remembered in the form of Danny Tanner from the original Full House.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO