Zenith: The Last City is a MMO with some strong Breath of the Wild vibes, and it's coming exclusively to VR very soon. Developer Ramen VR revealed that Zenith: The Last City is coming to Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, and Steam on January 27, 2022 in a new, three-minute trailer. The video serves as a crash course on everything that makes the MMO unique as well as familiar - while the basic gist will be familiar if you caught the PSVR showcase back in March 2021, there's plenty of new gameplay and world details to spot as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO