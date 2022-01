Metaverse is transforming how we see and participate in the world and it is the next step for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), said Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft. “In a sense, the metaverse enables us to embed computing into the real world and to embed the real world into computing, bringing real presence to any digital space. For years we've talked about creating this digital representation of the world. But now we actually have the opportunity to go into that world and participate in it,” the CEO said.

