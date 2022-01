Camouflage is the name of the game for many predators, and bobcats are no exception. Can you spot all five of the Ohio cats in this forest image?. Bobcats are a beloved staple of American wildlife. These mid-sized cats are famously solitary and reclusive. They’re far more intimidated by us than we are of them, too. Staying out of sight is their instinct when it comes to humans, as bobcats fear us as predators. Even for the most seasoned of Outsiders, spotting a bobcat is a rarity as a result.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO