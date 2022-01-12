Gov. Pritzker to give an update on the latest COVID-19 surge – Wednesday, Jan. 12th

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is switching to remote work after he had a close contact Tuesday with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19, a release from his office said Wednesday. His office said Gov. Pritzker is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. The governor will...
As the number of Illinois residents hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to surpass records, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that more than 2,000 health care workers would be sent to hospitals to help care for those who are ill. In addition, a 12-person team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is...
As omicron spreads, Illinois is centralizing contact tracing in a new statewide surge center. The center was originally slated to launch in December, but the launch has been pushed forward to January 13th. Many who have recently tested positive for COVID said they've received little guidance from the state or local health departments in the meantime.
