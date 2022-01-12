ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Pritzker to give an update on the latest COVID-19 surge – Wednesday, Jan. 12th

By WSIU Public Radio
wsiu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Pritzker to give an update...

news.wsiu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wsiu.org

Contact tracing shifting from local health departments to the state

As omicron spreads, Illinois is centralizing contact tracing in a new statewide surge center. The center was originally slated to launch in December, but the launch has been pushed forward to January 13th. Many who have recently tested positive for COVID said they've received little guidance from the state or local health departments in the meantime.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy