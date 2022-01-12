ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Dolch: Goodbye to a best friend and a perfectionist. Rest in peace, Tim Rosaforte.

By Craig Dolch, Special to The Post
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYSYL_0djdTCDl00

Professional golf lost a great friend Tuesday when Tim Rosaforte died of Alzheimer’s Disease.

So did I.

I have had the honor of being close friends with Rosie, as we all called him, for almost 40 years. I was moving into a condo in Tampa in January, 1981 and Tim was the one moving out, headed to South Florida where he would meet his wife Genevieve, raise daughters Genna and Molly and start a career that would take him to the top of the journalism business.

Less than two years later, I took a job at The Evening Times in West Palm Beach and ran into Rosie at a PGA Senior Championship at PGA National. We have been best buddies ever since.

Hard to believe Rosie was doing his thing on Golf Channel almost two years ago and today he is gone at the too-young age of 66. Alzheimer’s doesn’t care how famous you are, how much you’re loved, how hard you’ve worked, how many zeroes are in your account and how much you have given to others.

Tim knew he was having memory-loss issues when he retired from TV at the end of 2019. Like most who have this insidious disease, he thought he would beat it or at least hold it off.

“I know what I have isn’t good, but I’m not giving up,” he said not long before he missed the 2020 Masters for the first time since 1983.

He tried to turn his diagnosis into a positive. “I haven’t been around my family a lot because of work,” he said, “and this gives me a chance to be with them and their loved ones.”

Tim never gave up. His body just gave out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qp915_0djdTCDl00
Tim Rosaforte poses between Jack and Barbara Nicklaus during The Jake 2017 event for the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital when Tim was the emcee. (Photo: Jim Mandeville/The Nicklaus Companies)

He lived long enough to see Genna and Molly recently triple the number of grandchildren in the family from one to three. He got to hold the precious little ones while their parents held on to hope.

Rosie became golf’s first media “insider,” someone who knew professional golf’s inner workings and had the trust of the biggest names. They knew if Tim called, it must be a big story.

There were few famous people who didn’t give him their phone number. He was so famous he carried around two phones, so not to miss a call. You could call him Timmy Two Phones.

He fought long enough to be honored in ways journalists usually aren’t honored.

PGA of America, Jack Nicklaus honored Rosie

The PGA of America made Rosie the first journalist – and 12th person – to receive an honorary membership.

Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented Rosie with the Memorial Golf Journalism Award last year. Tim was unable to attend the ceremony, but his good friend Jim Nantz – who won the 2019 award – presented the award to Rosaforte

This award was poignant for several reasons: The relationship between Jack and Tim goes back farther than ours – they first crossed paths at the 1980 PGA – and was so meaningful to the sport.

Nicklaus was perhaps the greatest interview of all time, and Rosaforte cultivated this relationship. They lived less than 10 miles apart, Rosie in Jupiter’s Abacoa subdivision and Jack at Lost Tree Club in North Palm Beach.

It was also fitting Nantz presented the Memorial award because it was Nantz who reached out to Rosaforte in 2020 when he learned of his health issues and invited him to the Nantz National Alzheimer Center in Houston. After Nantz’s father died from the disease, Nantz created the NNAC in 2011. It has treated thousands of Alzheimer’s patients every year.

The Honda Classic, the hometown PGA Tour event that Rosaforte so proudly supported, last year named its Media Room after Tim and created the Tim Rosaforte Distinguished Writers’ Award, which he was appropriately the first to receive. Sadly, Tim won’t be around for this year’s Honda Classic in six weeks to congratulate the next winner.

Most recently, the University of Rhode Island, where Rosaforte became the first member of his family to attend college and earned a journalism degree in 1977, endowed a scholarship in Rosaforte’s name in Neuroscience.

That’s the most a person can hope for – they made a difference and made this world a better place.

That was Rosie. If you walked into a media center, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who Tim didn’t have a positive impact on their life. Whether it was advice, encouragement or an occasional kick-in-the-butt about your attire, Rosie was always there for you.

I can attest to that more than anyone. When my then-14-year-old son Eric almost died from encephalitis in 2005, Rosie didn’t just send flowers. In early 2006, he arranged a fundraiser the week of the Honda Classic that included all the big stars locally. Jack and Barbara. Raymond and Maria Floyd. Don Shula. Nick Price. Jesper Parnevik. Olin Browne. Bob Toski. Dana and Brett Quigley. JoAnne Carner. Tom Fazio. Jimmy Roberts, et al.

All Tim asked of me was a list of family and friends I wanted invited. He did the rest. The money raised that night enabled us to buy a wheelchair van and make the modernizations to our home.

How do you say thank you to that? It doesn’t seem enough.

Rosaforte put others before himself

That was Tim Rosaforte. As big as he became in the business, he always thought of others.

He loved attending concerts, especially the Eagles and Steely Dan, never stayed out late, rarely drank more than two beers and always was there with advice.

If Tim had a flaw, said his brother Andy, “it was he was too driven. Too much of a perfectionist.”

Not a bad flaw to have.

I occasionally walked to the Honda Media Center with Tim when we entered PGA National, but would rarely make it there with him because Rosie would be stopped by so many people. And he knew all their names.

I once asked Tim how he remembered everyone’s name. It wasn’t just because he had a good memory. “It’s just like a PGA Professional,” he said. “When a member walks in your door at 7 a.m., you better know their name.”

Everyone in golf knew Tim Rosaforte, and he knew everyone in golf.

What I wouldn’t do to call him and hear his voice. On either of his phones.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thefocus.news

Who are Tim Rosaforte's wife and family? Veteran journalist passes away at 66

Golf journalist and writer Tim Rosaforte has passed away at the age of 66 following his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The journalist and sportscaster was renowned as a golf ‘insider’ who took fans closer to the action. He is survived by his wife, Genevieve, and two daughters. We take a look at his career and family life in wake of the sad news.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Golf reporter Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

The golf community is mourning the loss of one of its most well-known reporters. Tim Rosaforte died on Tuesday following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Golf Channel. He was 66. Rosaforte covered the biggest stories in golf for Golf Channel, Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest....
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Golf, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Golf Digest

Remembering Tim Rosaforte

Tim Rosaforte’s death at age 66 due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease will reverberate throughout the golf world, where he was beloved by players, reporters and golf fans. As a senior writer at Golf Digest and sister publication Golf World for more than 20 years, Tim’s pioneering work and gentle spirit left a singular imprint on his colleagues. Below we’ve shared some reflections on one of the giants of our brand—and our game.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tom Watson Masters News

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour had significant news to announce regarding the 86th Masters. It turns out Tom Watson will join Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters this year. Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, released an official statement on this move.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tom Fazio
Person
Jim Nantz
The Spun

Longtime Golf Insider Has Reportedly Passed Away At 66

On Tuesday afternoon, the golfing world lost a beloved figure when a longtime insider passed away. Tim Rasaforte, who was a writer for Golf Digest and on-camera presence for Golf Channel, passed away this week according to multiple reports. He was 66 years old. “Our colleague Tim Rosaforte passed away...
GOLF
Golf.com

Remembering golf reporter Tim Rosaforte, who looked, acted and nailed the part

To borrow a joke from Tim’s old colleague, David Feherty, I feel sorry for his disease. Whatever diseases visited Tim Rosaforte, you know he did everything he could to destroy them. That was his nature. You can imagine him, unshaven and smelly, as a University of Rhode Island linebacker, in the ’70s, terrorizing whomever came his way.
GOLF
New York Post

Tim Rosaforte, longtime golf writer and insider, dies at 66

Tim Rosaforte, a longtime golf writer and insider, died at 66 after a brief bout with Alzheimer’s. Rosaforte wrote for a number of outlets, including Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest. He began contributing to Golf Channel as an insider in the 1990s and officially joined the network in 2007.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#The Evening Times#Pga National#Golf Channel
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, conflict over son Charlie's future

According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have disagreed over what the future holds for Charlie who is 12 years old. "Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his. Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's why Bryson DeChambeau declined to participate in the Netflix PGA Tour show

A host of golf’s top players have signed on to participate in Netflix’s upcoming golf documentary series, which will provide a behind-the-scenes look into the 2022 PGA Tour season and each of the four major championships. There are, however, a few conspicuous absences: World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were not among the list of 22 players made public on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

1 interesting thing you didn’t notice about one of the PGA Tour’s best putters

Cameron Smith makes his living on the PGA Tour around the greens — an impressive skill, considering how difficult that is nowadays. Smith’s true brilliance around the greens happens on the surface itself. The Australian ranked 10th in SG: Putting last year and is already up to fourth this year, gaining a whopping 1.134 strokes per round so far this season.
GOLF
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau: I don’t want to be a super-controversial figure

Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy