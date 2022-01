It's mid-January and that means it's time to begin. Time for you to, hopefully, get to work making homemade valentines and for us to start collecting them. Unfortunately, this will be the second straight year that health conditions in the U.S. will prevent the KHAK airstaff from personally handing out the valentines to hospitalized veterans. However, the V.A. Hospital in Iowa City is thrilled for you to make them again this year and staff and volunteers will make sure they get into the hands of deserving veterans who could use a smile. Valentines For Vets is one of the most important things we do each year but you are the ones that make it all possible.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO