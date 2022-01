Some of the major obstacles center on concerns about compliance, fears about security and infrastructure and uncertainty about budget requirements, says Archive360. Moving legacy data and other assets to the cloud is perceived by many organizations as a way to better manage risks, improve efficiency, trim costs and comply with regulatory requirements. But the road to the cloud is often fraught with bumps. As many legacy technologies were designed for on-premises use, migrating them to the cloud can be a challenging process. A recent report from migration software provider Archive360 looks at the obstacles and concerns over cloud migrations of legacy data.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 HOURS AGO