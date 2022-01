The National Collegiate Rugby all-star competition is slated for this weekend and it's a welcome return to a more general regional select side competition in college rugby. USA Rugby used to support a collegiate territorial championship, which ran from 1989 to 2011—won 15 times by the Pacific Coast Grizzlies, twice by the East, once each by Southern California, Midwest, and West, and three times, including the last two, by the South. But a change in focus saw the college all-stars go by the wayside as had the men's and women's territorial championships. NCR has run all-star competitions for small colleges, and now this cross-divisional event brings players with talent from all levels into high-level competition at Aveva Stadium in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO