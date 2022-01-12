ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen Has A Very Real Concern About The Frigid Temperatures Expected For Patriots-Bills Playoff Game

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXrZT_0djdNGXP00

By Michael Hurley , CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday night’s playoff game in Buffalo is going to be cold. Very, very cold.

But that’s just part of life in Western New York, and the home team certainly won’t be fazed by such conditions. Or so you might think.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed a pretty serious concern on Tuesday when asked about the expected temperatures, which should be in the single digits, with the wind chill making it feel like a sub-zero night on the banks of Lake Erie.

“I think the most important thing for me is, I don’t know why, I got bad circulation in my feet. My toes get really cold and they go numb a little bit,” Allen told the media. “So just keeping those suckers warm and as dry as possible, as well as the hands — obviously that’s a big emphasis for quarterbacks, you need your hands to throw. So keeping those extremities as warm as possible.”

The 25-year-old California native has certainly gained plenty of experience playing in some chilly weather, having played collegiately at Wyoming in the Mountain West Conference before joining the Bills. He’s said the cold temperatures are more of a factor on the sideline than on the field, including the issue with his toes.

“I’m a one-layer sock guy. We’ve got the heated benches and they’ve got the little foot warmers there. But sometimes when it’s super cold, it doesn’t feel like much,” Allen explained. “So I gotta get by the heaters.”

Outside of the circulation problem in his feet, Allen spoke to the obvious reality that playing in those temperatures is simply … unpleasant.

“It’s gonna be cold for both teams. It’ll be a challenge. You know, it’s not fun getting hit in the cold, it’s not fun catching our passes in the cold,” Allen said, tacitly acknowledging that his rocket arm may not be ideal for his receivers in such conditions. “And getting off the ground is just, it’s a little more exhausting throughout the course of the game. So again, just trying to get used to that and it’s more of a, I think, mental barrier than it is a physical barrier, if anything. But again, we gotta do our best to not let the elements limit us in what we can do.”

Stefon Diggs, who’s on the receiving end of some of Allen’s powerful throws, didn’t sound exceptionally excited about having to haul in any rockets in the blistering cold.

“It just be so cold, bro. Like, my fingers get cold, my toes get cold,” Diggs said. “He throws the ball too hard. I tell him to take something off it. … He’s just got a strong arm. He can’t help it.”

Diggs — who said he’s ready for this one, having played in that historically cold playoff game in Minnesota in the 2015 postseason — was mostly referencing Allen’s arm strength in normal conditions. Certainly, the cold fingers won’t help matters.

This will mark the second time in a little over a month that these two teams will be meeting under unique weather conditions. Last time, of course, the Patriots completely altered their approach, running the ball 46 times while throwing just three passes. Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t alter the Bills’ game plan all that much, with Allen completing half of his 30 passes.

Obviously, both teams will once again be facing the same challenges of the weather in this one. There just likely won’t be as much detail shared from the New England side about the specific issues expected to arise on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
CBS Boston

Four Reasons For Patriots Optimism In Playoff Matchup With Bills

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — So, the Patriots are in the playoffs, and they’re underdogs. This does not happen often. During the two decades of dominance, the Patriots were not favored in just seven of their 41 playoff games. And all but two of those games came in the championship round or Super Bowl, and none of them happened in the Wild Card round. (The Patriots rarely played in the Wild Card round in the Tom Brady era, of course, playing just four times in the opening round during their 17 trips to the postseason.) But it is a new era, as the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Patriots#New England#American Football#Cbs Boston Boston
Boston Herald

Patriots-Bills Wild Card battlegrounds: Can the Patriots contain Josh Allen?

Win or lose, the Patriots’ Wild Card game at Buffalo will be a defining game. The Pats successfully embarked on a new era this season by rebuilding behind a rookie quarterback, yet failed to retake the division. If they win Saturday night in Orchard Park, they’ll be remembered for passing the Bills anyways. If Buffalo triumphs, Josh Allen and Co. can claim the new era actually belongs to them, the established kings of the AFC East.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick heaps praise on Josh Allen ahead of clash with Bills

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are preparing for a Wild Card round clash on Saturday night in primetime. The two division rivals split the season series, so this highly anticipated playoff meeting will be the decider. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows that the key to stopping the Bills is slowing down dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen. Belichick spoke about the Bills on Thursday and heaped praise on Allen, per Bills Wire of USA Today.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Patriots Secondary Eager For Another Shot At Containing Buffalo’s Dangerous Allen-Diggs Duo

FOXBORO (CBS) — With a third matchup with the Bills in this weekend’s Wild Card round, this is not the weekend for the Patriots to be dealing with depth issues in their secondary. Alas, the Patriots are dealing with some depth issues in their secondary. Jalen Mills is currently on the Reserve/COVID list and may not be cleared in time for Saturday night’s game. Kyle Dugger has been limited at practice all week with the same hand injury that kept him out of Week 18’s loss to the Dolphins. If neither can play on Saturday, it will leave the New England...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick: Josh Allen is “a problem” attacking the defense

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is preparing to face Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the third time in 40 days on Saturday, and he’s expecting a challenge. Belichick broke down the Bills’ offense on the Patriots’ YouTube channel and he described the touchdown pass Allen threw to Stefon Diggs on Sunday as a remarkable play by both of them.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Bills What To Watch For: Keys To A Pats Upset On Wild Card Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and the Bills have already given us two extremely entertaining games this season, so it will be a real treat to see them tussle again in the postseason. The conclusion to this season’s Patriots-Bills trilogy is the biggest matchup yet, as it will put Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and the Patriots defense against Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and the two-time AFC East champs in the Wild Card Round. This time it’s a battle for survival, and once again, it’s gonna be an arctic affair in Buffalo. Will we see another absolutely bananas game like their Monday Night...
NFL
mhflsentinel.com

Josh Allen Had His In Tampa, Where Did You Have Yours?

Sometimes, when the team is up against it, when things are wrong and the breaks and beating your side, it’s critical you go out and, though victory may be unreachable, continue to give it your fullest fight. Why is this so important? Read this week’s Carosa Commentary “Josh Allen Had His In Tampa, Where Did You Have Yours?” and see how this attitude can – or maybe already have – change your life forever.
NFL
13 WHAM

Josh Allen on the playoffs and playing in the COLD

It's going to be BRRRRR on Saturday night at HighMark Stadium. Temperatures are projected to hover right around five degrees. Josh Allen met with the media this week to talk how he's preparing to stay hot in the old temps. Be sure to check out our YouTube page Buffalo Plus,...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy