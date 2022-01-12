ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

41st Street Emergency Lane Closure Effecting Traffic

By Ben Davis
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

41st Street in Sioux Falls is one of the busiest streets in South Dakota. An Emergency Lane Closure was announced today that is going to affect...

kxrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

If You Like Snow, Sioux Falls Could Finish the Week With Plenty

Well, the fun couldn't last forever. It looks like Old Man Winter is poised to make a return to the Sioux Empire to end the workweek. Wednesday afternoon (Jan 12) The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the counties in eastern South Dakota. Cities in the Watch include Sioux Falls, Brookings, and Sioux City. The Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lane, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

So How Far Below Normal Is Sioux Falls For Snowfall This Year?

Have been feeling like we haven't had nearly the snowfall so far this winter compared with other years? Well, you ain't wrong!. December 21, 2021, was the first day of winter here I South Dakota. And other than one major snow event we haven't really seen much precipitation. So how does that compare to last year?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excel Energy
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Restaurant of the Year Announced

If you're looking for an award-winning restaurant in South Dakota, you don't always look in a city. Sometimes you have to look a few miles outside of town. The South Dakota Retailers Association held its 125th annual awards banquet on Monday. The winner of the Restaurant of the Year went to the Cattlemen's Club Steakhouse just outside of Pierre.
PIERRE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Mayor Likes His Drinks Shaken, Not Stirred

There is nothing like relaxing from an exhausting day (or week) at work with some friends while enjoying a few beverages. In a city like Sioux Falls, there are plenty of great, local options to sit down and have a drink or two. There are even a lot of new establishments to explore like the Glacial Lakes Distillery & Brewhouse in Downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Here’s South Dakota’s Best Selling Vehicle in 2021

In 2021, South Dakota's best-selling vehicle was a truck. That should be no surprise, they are everywhere. No matter what city or town you drive through in South Dakota, you will see several pickup trucks. Even if you don't drive one, you probably know someone who does. Those people come in handy when you need to move a couch.
POLITICS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy