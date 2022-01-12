ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linalool Market Future Innovations, And Growth Elements By 2030 | Ernesto Ventos S.A., BASF, Symrise

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global linalool market was estimated at 462.6 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $696.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning...

Natural Language Processing Market May Set Major Growth by 2027 | Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Natural Language Processing Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Natural Language Processing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Industrial Sensors Market worth $31.9 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Industrial Sensors Market with Covid-19 impact by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 31.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021–2026. Key factors fueling this markets growth include rising adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing; surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices; and technological advancements in industrial sensor. Predictive maintenance to offer lucrative opportunities to market players; and increasing demand from automobile manufacturers to deliver improved safety and comfort for smart sensors create a strong demand for industrial sensors for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.
Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market To Be Driven By The Rampant Spread Of The COVID-19 Infection In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, modality, patient type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Everything-as-a-Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Avaya, Rack space, VMware

The latest 102+ page survey report on Global Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Dell, Avaya, Rackspace, VMware, AWS & Orange Business Services.
State
Oregon State
Electric School Bus Market to See Major Growth by 2030 | Proterra, Cummins, Blue Bird

The latest research on "Global Electric School Bus Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Embedded Controllers Market Analysis Report 2020-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Embedded Controllers Market By Product Type (8 Bits, 16 Bits, and 32 Bits,), Type (Simple Programmable Logic Devices, and Complex Programmable Logic Devices), and Application (IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, and other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030″
Weather Forecasting Services Market Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast

According to the report, the global weather forecasting services market was pegged at $1.33 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $2.78 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during the period from 2017 to 2023. The global weather forecasting services market is divided into forecasting type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on forecasting type, the market is segmented into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting.
Agrochemicals Market to surpass USD 315.3 billion by 2030 | BASF, AGRIUM, BAYER AG, DOW, MONSANTO, SYNGENTA AG

Agrochemicals Market growth is driven by rise in population base along with increasing demand for food, limited agricultural land, issues such as soil erosion and degradation, and surge in awareness among end-users regarding the benefits of agrochemicals. Moreover, conservation of genetic material of endangered plant species supplemented the market growth. However, lack of education and awareness among farmers and efficient distribution systems, high losses in the post-harvest of crops, and environmental and health concerns regarding use of agrochemicals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in disposable income, increase in spending on improving quality of crops, and development and production of novel eco-friendly agrochemicals are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Automatic Test Equipment Market Analysis Report 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Automatic Test Equipment Market By Type (Memory, Mixed Signal, Digital, and Others), Component (Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handler, Prober, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Information & Communication, Healthcare & Life Science, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″
Small Drone Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Small Drone Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging market $39.7 billion in 2015 CAGR of 15.7% from 2016-2020

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market by Product By Type (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic Application Others), and By Application (Authentication Packaging Technology, Track And Trace Packaging Technology, RFID Technology, High frequency RFID) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022." The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Electric Vehicle Market - Key Players | Growth Analysis

The Global Electric Vehicle Market size is projected to grow from 4,093 thousand units in 2021 to 34,756 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.8%. Factors such as growing demand for low emission commuting and governments supporting long-range, zero-emission vehicles through subsidies & tax rebates have compelled the manufacturers to provide electric vehicles around the world. This has led to a growing demand for electric vehicles in the market. Countries around the world have set up targets for emission reductions according to their own capacity.
Anti-Rheumatics Market Projected to Cross $71,934 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Anti-Rheumatics Market by Drug Class (Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD's), Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's), Corticosteroids, Uric Acid Drugs, and Others), Type (Prescription-Based Drugs and Over-the-Counter Drugs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. The global anti-rheumatics market accounted for $57,229 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $71,934 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Loyalty Management Market Growth Analysis along with Key Industry Players | Forecast - 2020-2027

The global loyalty management market is driven by a rise in the use of mobile phones, lack of awareness about loyalty programs among consumers, a significant increase in the number of card holders, and growth in appreciation for online reward management solutions. In addition, recurrent alteration of end-user demographics, increase in expenditure on loyalty programs from the organizations, stringent government rules & regulations, and rapid growth in applications of Big data and machine learning supplement the market growth.
Solar Panel Coatings Market Size, Trends, Type, Application, Region-Forecasts 2030 | $15.7 billion by 2030

Solar Panel Coatings Market is driven by surge in applications & widespread usage of solar energy and government support policies to promote solar energy. However, high cost of solar panel coatings hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment towards solar energy research and development presents new opportunities in the coming years.
Geotextile Tubes Market Size - Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

The global geotextile tubes industry garnered $3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $7.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. Prime determinants of growth Surge in demand from developing countries and inclination toward implementation of non-woven technical fabrics fuel the growth of the global geotextile tubes market. However, huge production of toxic waste restrains the market growth. Contrarily, emergence of eco-friendly technology creates new opportunities in the next few years.
Conductive Polymer Market Positive Demand Trends With Different Key Players with Growth Strategies up to 2026

The global conductive polymer industry was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Surge in demand for electronic products and increase in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have boosted the growth of the global conductive polymer market. However, high cost of production hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in electric mobility is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Network Slicing Market Expected To Hit $921.02 Million By 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network slicing market was estimated at $172.56 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $921.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Aptamers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as strong trend of the research and development investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, along with the increasing use of the aptamers as the biosensors, where these aptamers function as the molecular recognition probe for the detection of the targeted molecule in the process of bio imaging, gene therapy and targeted diagnostics, low cost and high efficiency of aptamers has been propelling the growth of the aptamers market during the forecast period.
