I have long lamented the fact that I can buy a lotto ticket but can't play a game of cards in the state of Texas. That might be changing soon in Amarillo. If you're new to the Lone Star State and enjoy playing poker, just know that there are ways you can still enjoy the game. You may not be able to go to a casino and play, but there are poker clubs and card houses. Check out this link for a more in-depth look at how they operate within the law in Texas.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO