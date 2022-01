(Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic committee said sprinter Deon Lendore has died in the United States at the age of 29. U.S. media reports said the three-times Olympian, who anchored his country to the 4x400m bronze medal at the 2012 London Games and also competed at Rio and Tokyo, was involved in a car crash in Texas.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO