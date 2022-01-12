Think Cost Is An Object When Getting in Shape for 2022 in Amarillo?

Ooh this is about to get good. We have hoped. We have wished. We have pleaded with the powers that be. For all that is good in the world. Please bring a Buc-ee's to Amarillo. We won't have to drive to the Dallas area to take part in this cult that is the Buc-ee's fan. I mean it's like a dream come true. Or so I hear from all of my friends. I will admit I have never been to a Buc-ee's. Oh, and I have no excuse, I feel like I am in Dallas almost every other weekend.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO