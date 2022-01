GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lennar Homes Arizona just bought a 75-acre parcel of land in Goodyear to build more residential communities in the city. In a news release, Land Advisors Organization said it helped put together the $20.2 million purchase at Avion at Ballpark Village. It marks the first phase of development for the community located near Estrella Parkway and Lower Buckeye Road. The first phase of the site consists of 327 platted lots for single-family homes. Those lots range between 4,500 and 5,750 square feet.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO