ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ng9T_0djdCQ0o00

(NEXSTAR) – As the omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 test appointments are hard to come by, many Americans are turning to at-home tests to determine if they’re infected. But if you test positive at home, do you need to report the case to the public health department or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?

The short answer is it depends on where you live.

The CDC doesn’t instruct people to report the case as part of its self testing guidelines ; however, many local health departments want that information. Some counties, like Marin County in California and Albany County in New York , have easy ways to report the positive test with an online form.

Other counties and local health jurisdictions, like San Francisco, instruct you to report the case to your primary health care provider. They are required to then report the case to the county.

Staff works to shorten wait time at Truman Sports Complex COVID-19 testing site

Some places have no formal guidance on what to do. Massachusetts Department of Public Health told the Boston Globe it has no way to collect at-home test results .

The only way to tell what you’re supposed to do where you live is check with your local health department.

The fact that at-home test results aren’t being systematically reported to local health departments or the CDC means the COVID cases are being underreported right now.

“We have no idea what the true positivity rate is ,” Atul Grover, executive director of the Association of American Medical Colleges, told PBS in December.

Even if you’re not required to report the case to any health authorities, it’s still a good idea to inform anyone you’ve been in close contact with over the past several days. They may need to self-quarantine or get a COVID-19 test .

If you test positive at home, you’ll also need to start following the CDC’s isolation procedures. Read more on what that entails here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Kansas City, MO
Health
State
California State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Health
FOX4 News Kansas City

KDHE: 19,400 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, more than 1,100 hospitalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas continues to track a significant climb in the number of coronavirus cases statewide. In the past two days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports an increase of 19,414 people testing positive for the coronavirus. The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Wednesday, […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Positive Test#Health Department#Home#Americans#The Boston Globe#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy