Police seeking more information on three fires set at Meijer store in Indiana

HIGHLAND, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Police in Highland, Ind. are trying to identify the people who set fires in a Meijer store on Monday night.

There were three fires set simultaneously in the store and police said they were being used as a diversion by people to walk out with merchandise in the commotion.

“It’s crazy, like, the extremes people go to, to steal stuff,” witness Michael Medina told CBS 2 .

Nerf toys were set on fire in the toy aisle, according to witnesses.

"There were cotton pads on fire and everyone's trying to blow on it to get it out and we all grabbed them, threw them on the ground and started stomping on it until it went out," said Kaelyn Flavin.

The store was evacuated. Damage was minimal and no one was hurt.

Highland Police were comparing notes with police in nearby Lansing where the same thing occurred at a Walmart last Friday.