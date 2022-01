The tracks have been abandoned to birds and stray dogs at the last Turkish train stop before the Armenian border, shuttered for three decades by a history of bloody feuds. Locals now refer to the Akyaka train stop, built out of black basalt, as the "station of nostalgia" -- a memory of the days when trains criss-crossed in both directions, bringing the scenic region tourism and trade.

