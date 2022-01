COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) ("Century Casinos" or the "Company"), announced today that its subsidiary Century Resorts Alberta, Inc. ("CRA") entered into a definitive agreement on January 12, 2022 to sell the land and building it owns in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Rowanwood Financial Properties Ltd. (the "Buyer") for CAD 8.1 million ($6.5 million based on the exchange rate on January 12, 2022). The Buyer has paid CAD 0.7 million related to the sale; the remaining CAD 7.4 million will be paid upon closing, subject to adjustments for property taxes and other revenues and expenses relating to the property.

