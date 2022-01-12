Macomb County man accused of secretly filming teen in Plato's Closet fitting room waives court hearing

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) -- A Macomb County man who is accused of secretly filming a teenage girl in a Plato's Closet fitting room last August has waived his right to a probable-cause hearing Tuesday.

Kristopher J. Murray, 38, of St. Clair Shores is now facing a Jan. 24 circuit court arraignment on two counts of surveilling an unclothed person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Murray is accused of placing a camera phone under the door of a Plato's Closet fitting room in Shelby Corners shopping mall at Hall and Schoenherr roads in Utica on Aug. 31 while he was in the changing stall next to hers.

The girl in the Plato's Closet fitting room told officials that she saw Murray's found and covered it, but then saw it again. At that point, she alerted her mother, who confronted Murray before calling the police.

Authorities said that Murray appeared to have two phones on him -- one he gave to police, and another that contained the photos he took.

Already a convicted sex offender, Murray is bound to become a repeat offender if found guilty.

He was caught and convicted in February 2020 for taking photos up the skirt of a teenager girl at Somerset Mall in Troy.