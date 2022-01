The Prince of Wales hopes a series of paintings he has commissioned of Holocaust survivors will be a “guiding light for our society”.Charles’ journey as he tasks seven leading artists to paint some of the nation’s last remaining Holocaust survivors is the subject of a new BBC documentary.All seven survivors were children in camps or ghettos during the Second World War and are now into their 90s after settling in Britain.It is hoped the portraits, which be displayed in London and Edinburgh will stand as a lasting reminder of the horrors of the Nazi regime which will one day...

