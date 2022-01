Applications are now open for Pella area students for Dollars for Scholars. President of Pella Dollars for Scholars Mick Snieder says the process was opened up to Pella-area homeschool students last year in addition to high school seniors at Pella and Pella Christian. Since 2000, more than $1.5 million in financial aid has been given to graduates through Pella Dollars for Scholars. Applications for the Class of 2022 are due by February 26th. Any student who successfully completes the application will receive at least one scholarship through the program. Awards nights at both Pella and Pella Christian will be held in May. Read more about Pella Dollars for Scholars by clicking here..

