Seth Curry Could Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has been battling a minor setback lately. During last Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers sharpshooter went down in the second half with what looked like a notable ankle injury.

Curry remained on the floor for a little and was helped up by several of his teammates. When he walked back to the bench, he made it there slowly as his ankle was clearly bothering him.

However, after getting a few moments to rest, Curry was back on the floor for the Sixers and managed to help his team close out the evening with a big win over the Spurs. After the game, Curry addressed the media and didn't show any signs of dealing with an injury.

But a few days later, though, it was revealed Curry is indeed battling ankle soreness.

Will Curry Play on Wednesday?

When the Sixers returned to the practice court on Sunday, Curry wasn't listed as a non-participant. And when the Sixers boarded a plane to Houston for their Monday night matchup against the Houston Rockets, Curry made the trip.

Initially, the veteran guard wasn't on Philadelphia's injury report. It wasn't until Monday afternoon when Curry's name first popped up. As he was listed as questionable, Curry's status for Monday's game was up in the air.

Roughly about an hour before tip-off, the Sixers ruled Curry out for Monday night. His absence on Monday marked the fourth time Curry missed a game this season. And Wednesday night's game at home against the Charlotte Hornets could become the fifth game Curry misses.

While he hasn't been ruled out just yet, the Sixers have listed Curry as questionable once again. If he doesn't get the green light to play, that will become the first time Curry misses two-straight games this season.

