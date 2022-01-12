ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Seth Curry Could Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Hornets

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mjo6c_0djd9oAg00

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has been battling a minor setback lately. During last Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers sharpshooter went down in the second half with what looked like a notable ankle injury.

Curry remained on the floor for a little and was helped up by several of his teammates. When he walked back to the bench, he made it there slowly as his ankle was clearly bothering him.

However, after getting a few moments to rest, Curry was back on the floor for the Sixers and managed to help his team close out the evening with a big win over the Spurs. After the game, Curry addressed the media and didn't show any signs of dealing with an injury.

But a few days later, though, it was revealed Curry is indeed battling ankle soreness.

Will Curry Play on Wednesday?

When the Sixers returned to the practice court on Sunday, Curry wasn't listed as a non-participant. And when the Sixers boarded a plane to Houston for their Monday night matchup against the Houston Rockets, Curry made the trip.

Initially, the veteran guard wasn't on Philadelphia's injury report. It wasn't until Monday afternoon when Curry's name first popped up. As he was listed as questionable, Curry's status for Monday's game was up in the air.

Roughly about an hour before tip-off, the Sixers ruled Curry out for Monday night. His absence on Monday marked the fourth time Curry missed a game this season. And Wednesday night's game at home against the Charlotte Hornets could become the fifth game Curry misses.

While he hasn't been ruled out just yet, the Sixers have listed Curry as questionable once again. If he doesn't get the green light to play, that will become the first time Curry misses two-straight games this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Hornets win 4th straight, end long skid vs. 76ers

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points, Terry Rozier added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 on Wednesday. Miles Bridges contributed 21 points, LaMelo Ball added 13 and Cody Martin had 11 for the Hornets, who won their fourth in a row despite using only eight players.
NBA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Game Preview

Game 43: Charlotte Hornets (23-19) vs Orlando Magic (7-35) The Charlotte Hornets look to stay hot and extend their winning streak to five games on Friday night when they welcome in the struggling Orlando Magic. Once again, the Hornets will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. who remains in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols. Meanwhile, the Magic are without a big piece of their puzzle as Wendell Carter Jr. continues to nurse a sore hamstring. Starting center Mo Bamba is considered day-to-day with a toe injury.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to South Philly on Wednesday night. Lately, the Sixers have been on quite the hot streak. Coming off of one of their most disappointing losses of the year in late December, the Sixers got back on the right track when they fired up a three-game road trip beginning in Washington D.C.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid, Sixers get reinforcements for game vs. Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers have been cruising the past few weeks on a seven-game win streak. Despite the success, they have had multiple issues with different injuries and COVID-19 cases. Fortunately, young point guard Tyrese Maxey will join his team for their Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. This is...
NBA
All 76ers

Player Observations After Sixers Fall Short to Hornets in South Philly

Heading into Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers had two active significant win streaks. In their last seven games, the Sixers found success and picked up wins over the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, and the Houston Rockets on two occasions.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Sports Illustrated
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dwyane Wade: They're gonna forget about Michael Jordan like we forgot about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

“These GOATs, these names that we throw out, it’s not gonna just be a lot of those players. But the game continues to keep moving forward. And so we are gonna continue to see things that we have never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger,” Wade said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “We are not going to have a conversation about the GOATs. Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving calls out opposing forward over dangerous play

In just his second game back this season, Kyrie Irving was on the receiving end of what he felt was a dangerous play by an opposing forward. The Brooklyn Nets star Irving was trying to track down a loose ball during the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers when Blazers forward Nassir Little dove for the ball and rolled over into Irving’s left ankle. Take a look at the sequence.
NBA
ESPN

Shaquille O'Neal officially sells his stake in Sacramento Kings, walks away from 'our great partnership'

Shaquille O'Neal, who became a partial owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his interest in the NBA club. O'Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that in order to pursue a business interest in the sports gambling world, he had to leave the Kings.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy