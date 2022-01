Albertsons Slips After Strong Earnings, Upward Guidance. Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has been working hard on improving its business over the past year or two and those efforts are showing up in the results. The company reported better than expected earnings for FQ3 and gave favorable guidance but it was not enough to get the stock moving higher. The reason is that tailwinds put in place by the pandemic are diminishing or expected to diminish and that is having an impact on the longer-term outlook. With the comps getting increasingly hard to beat the outlook for growth is coming to into question and that is never a good thing for share prices.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO