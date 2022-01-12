Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association Welcome New Officers & Board Member

Let Freedom Ring: A Tribute to the Late Martin Luther King, Jr. Plant Riverside District, known as Savannah’s Entertainment District, will officially dedicate Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on the Savannah riverfront and will ceremoniously unveil a commissioned bronze monument dedicated to the late Civil Rights leader on Saturday, January 15 from 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM at 400 W. River Street. This event, which is free and open to the public, will include live gospel performances by the Mass Choir of St. Paul CME Church as well as the Savannah State University Wesleyan Gospel Choir. The construction of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, which is the first park in Savannah dedicated to the legacy of Dr. King, was supported by The Kessler Collection, Georgia Power Foundation and the City of Savannah. The bronze memorial bust, which was approved by the King family, is the first monument to honor the late Dr. King in the City of Savannah.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO