ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association Welcome New Officers & Board Member

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a community organization, the King Association is governed by a board of directors selected by its members. We are pleased to share we have elected new offices. Several individuals were reelected as members of the Board. Their continued service...

www.savannahtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Exhausting Martin Luther King Jr

Biden’s visit included a stop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, a ceremonial laying of a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife Coretta Scott King, private time with their family and a visit to the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church where King was once senior pastor. Biden also spoke from the Atlanta University Center Consortium, an institute that straddles Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, from which King graduated. On a day trip that only had the president on the ground for a few hours, there was an awful lot of MLK.
POLITICS
wbiw.com

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by volunteering

INDIANA – Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by becoming a volunteer at one of Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources properties this year. DNR provides a variety of ways to make a difference in maintaining, improving, and restoring Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage. Several opportunities are available, including maintaining trails, helping in nature centers, and sharing photography or artwork. DNR also welcomes citizens to bring their own unique talents to a volunteer opportunity.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Grace Jones
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day unity rally, march canceled because of COVID surge

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day unity rally and march have been canceled because of the recent surge in COVID cases.  The in-person events may not be happening, but there are still ways to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.  Spokane’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center offered a few ideas:  Donate to...
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

Martin Luther King Day 2022: Who was the civil rights leader and how is the holiday celebrated?

Each year Americans celebrate the life of the US civil rights movement’s best-known spokesman and leader on Martin Luther King Jr Day.The movement pioneered by Martin Luther King pressured the American government to end legalised segregation in the United States. Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister best known for using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience to combat racial inequality.Mr King led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white...
SOCIETY
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Closures in Jefferson

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is next week and there will be some offices and businesses closed in Jefferson. The Jefferson City Hall, Jefferson Public Library, Jefferson Post Office and the Greene County ISU Extension Office will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. Library staff reminds patrons that nothing is due to the library when it is closed for a holiday. Jefferson residents are reminded that garbage routes will be delayed by one day due to the holiday following on a Monday. Garbage routes will return to normal schedules the following week.
JEFFERSON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr King#Poverty#The King Association#Board
manchesterinklink.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in and around New Hampshire

⇒ “Love Not Hate” 40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration. There is no charge to attend, but your contributions in any amount are greatly appreciated. ⇒“Power to Heal” Martin Luther King Day Celebration. Free In-Person event (masks required) Mon Jan. 17, 2022, 5-...
MANCHESTER, NH
Savannah Tribune

Plant Riverside District To Dedicate MLK, Jr. Park & Unveil New Monument On Jan. 15

Let Freedom Ring: A Tribute to the Late Martin Luther King, Jr. Plant Riverside District, known as Savannah’s Entertainment District, will officially dedicate Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on the Savannah riverfront and will ceremoniously unveil a commissioned bronze monument dedicated to the late Civil Rights leader on Saturday, January 15 from 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM at 400 W. River Street. This event, which is free and open to the public, will include live gospel performances by the Mass Choir of St. Paul CME Church as well as the Savannah State University Wesleyan Gospel Choir. The construction of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, which is the first park in Savannah dedicated to the legacy of Dr. King, was supported by The Kessler Collection, Georgia Power Foundation and the City of Savannah. The bronze memorial bust, which was approved by the King family, is the first monument to honor the late Dr. King in the City of Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
in.gov

County Holiday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Most County Offices will be Closed Monday, 1/17/2022. County Observed Holiday: Typically, Hamilton County Government is closed in observance of this Holiday. There are occasional exceptions. If in doubt, please check directly with the office or agency in question.
HAMILTON, IN
hopeprescott.com

Hope City Board

The Hope City Board held their first meeting of 2022 Tuesday. Following the prayer, pledge,and approval of the minutes, the board addressed agenda items. First up was a request from the Rusty Wheels Antique Engine Club to put a compressor on the property they occupy at Fair Park. City Manager Catherine Cook also noted the city does not currently have an agreement in file with the club and she suggested the city pursue one. The club is open to such an agreement. Rick Williams of the club addressed the board and answered questions. Mayor Still complimented the club on their efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The board approved allowing the club to install the compressor.
HOPE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Carbon County News

Sworn In

Red Lodge City Judge Raphael J. He Does It stands with the newly appointed City Council officers and Mayor earlier this week at City Hall. Sworn in from left to right; Kelly Heaton (Ward 1), Jenn Battles (Ward 1), Terri Durbin (Ward 2), Red Lodge Mayor Kristen Cogswell, and Jody Ronning (Ward 3). The first City Council meeting will be Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
RED LODGE, MT
Navasota Examiner

Wreaths Across Grimes County

Patriotism prevailed in spite of wind, cold and torrential rain Saturday, Dec. 18! Thanks to the efforts of Grimes County Location Coordinator Kathy Cave Wells, Regent of the Robert Raines Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day made its debut in Grimes County.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
hometownstations.com

Shawnee Township Trustees meet with newest member on board

He is eager to get started and make good on his campaign promises. Ted Ciminillo joins Clark Spieles and Russ Holly as a Shawnee Township Trustee winning a seat in the November General Election. As a first-time trustee, he is ready to represent his community and make sure there are checks and balances when it comes to taxpayers' money and that the township is well equipped to do business.
POLITICS
northcountrynow.com

Canton Justice sworn in

Canton Town Justice Michael Morgan takes the oath of office from his court colleague Rachelle Foster as his wife Lisa looks on. Morgan was re-elected as town justice in November. Submitted Photo.
CANTON, NY
Savannah Tribune

OPINION/EDITORIAL

Since being elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, the one constant complaint I have heard from my constituents has been about the Chatham Area Transportation Authority, or CAT. The issues are easy to talk about as the media has covered the problems plaguing CAT. This includes the revolving door of executive change-over, fraudulent actions that have sent people to prison, lack of pay for drivers, poor service and the list goes on. After much research, meeting with board members, discussing the topic with community leaders and users of the system, the time has come for a major revamping on how CAT services our county.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Mourns Dr. Lofton

Former Opelika City Council Member and veterinarian, Dr. Robert Lofton, passed away on New Year’s Day following a battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Lofton was elected to the council in 2020 and began his term as the Ward 3 Council Member in November 2020 and officially stepped down from position as of Nov. 2, 2021.
OPELIKA, AL
CBS Baltimore

National Park Service Awards Grant To Morgan State University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University received another $500,000 in grant money from the National Park Service to rehabilitate and restore the University’s Memorial Chapel roof and exterior walls. “We’re very excited to receive this grant from the National Park Service to preserve the University Memorial Chapel and conduct much-needed repairs,” said Kim McCalla, associate vice president for Facilities, Design and Construction Management at Morgan. “Their investment in this institution does not go unnoticed, and we cannot thank them enough for their support thus far. We look forward to working alongside them in this and future endeavors.” The funding comes from the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy