Face-to-face South Thailand peace talks resume in KL

By Bernama
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePATTANI (Jan 12): The South Thailand face-to-face peace talks that was deferred for almost two years now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed for the first time on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Chief negotiator General Wanlop Rugsanaoh and the most influential armed group in south Thailand, the National...

IN THIS ARTICLE
