DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has published its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021 and its outlook for the first quarter of 2022. Q4 2021 was good for DL. The airline announced a pre-tax income of US$170m, and an operating revenue of US$8.4bn. Operating revenue was at 74% of the 2019 levels. It shows how the airline recovered financially, given that capacity was restored by 79%. The carrier also managed to reduce its operating expenses compared to 2019.

