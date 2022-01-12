ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philips expects Q4 revenue to be down 10% amid recall, supply chain shortages

By Sean Whooley
 2 days ago

Amsterdam-based Philips projects approximately $5.6 billion (€4.9 billion) in group sales for the quarter, which registers about $399.2 million (€350 million) short of earlier projections. Problems behind the shortfall include global supply chain shortages and the postponement of customer equipment installations. On the back of the news,...

