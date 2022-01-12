ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dali Medical Devices completes first implementation of SAN-Light passive safety needle

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDali Medical Devices announced today that it completed the first commercial implementation of the...

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

Related
massdevice.com

Fort HealthCare, Ivenix partner on infusion safety effort with smart pump

Ivenix announced today that it successfully implemented its smart infusion pump at the Fort HealthCare hospital in Wisconsin. Boston-based Ivenix designed its Ivenix Infusion System, a combination of a large-volume infusion pump and infusion management software, to offer unique capabilities within the infusion therapy market, with pumps deployed at Fort HealthCare set to connect with the patient census to bring detailed information and elevate the nurse experience.
WISCONSIN STATE
massdevice.com

BD, Pfizer, Wellcome want to improve hospitals’ antimicrobial practices

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced yesterday that it will collaborate with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Wellcome to advance antimicrobial stewardship practices. The collaboration builds on ongoing efforts to advance the role of diagnostics in addressing the challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to a news release. The companies will survey existing diagnostic practices to highlight benefits and gaps in diagnostic testing in AMR stewardship to improve and advocate for patient care, clinical practice and healthcare economics.
INDUSTRY
massdevice.com

Abbott wins FDA clearance for new cardiac mapping system

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that it received FDA clearance for its EnSite X EP with EnSite Omnipolar technology (OT). The company designed the new cardiac mapping platform, now available in the U.S. and across Europe, to help physicians treat abnormal heart rhythms (cardiac arrhythmias) better. EnSite X EP creates highly...
ELECTRONICS
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent medical device recalls

Medical device recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are four medical devices recalls that have been reported since mid-December:. 1. WIRION recalled 697 embolic protection devices on Jan. 1 because of complaints of filter breakage during retrieval. There have been reports of nine device malfunctions and no reports of death related to the issue.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dali Medical Devices#Luer
massdevice.com

Cardiovascular Systems’ recall of its Wirion embolic protection device is Class I

The FDA determined that Cardiovascular Systems’ recall of some of its Wirion embolic protection devices is Class I, the most serious kind. St. Paul, Minnesota–based Cardiovascular Systems is recalling all products and lots of its Wirion embolic protection device due to complaints of filter breakage during retrieval. It includes devices with manufacturing dates of Jan. 3, 2021, to Aug. 16, 2021, with distribution dates of Mar. 22, 2021 to Nov. 15, 2021. There have been 697 devices recalled in the U.S., and the company has received reports of nine device malfunctions. There are no reports of deaths related to the device.
SAINT PAUL, MN
massdevice.com

Strata Skin Sciences to acquire acne treatment assets from Theravant

Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Strata Skin Sciences makes products to treat dermatologic conditions, and the acquisition expands its offerings to the acne treatment market. “As we sought to expand and capitalize on our opportunities for medical device treatment of dermatologic conditions, we identified Theravant’s technology as an ideal fit to enter the fast-growing acne market. The acquisition of the TheraClear System provides Strata with a safe and effective technology to complement and/or replace prescription drugs and topical creams,” Strata Skin Sciences president and CEO Robert Moccia said in a news release. “In the U.S. alone, there are an estimated 50 million patients with mild-to-moderate acne. Theravant’s handheld device has the potential to address this market with a revolutionary approach that can be simply and successfully operated by doctors, nurses, aestheticians, and assistants. We look forward to leveraging our strong commercial team to accelerate the growth potential of this exciting technology with an expected launch under the Strata brand by mid-year.”
HORSHAM, PA
scmagazine.com

New guidance tackles role of manufacturers in medical device security, patient safety

The Healthcare Supply Chain Association released two guides that outline key privacy and cybersecurity considerations for medical devices, directed at healthcare delivery organizations and manufacturers. The HSCA trade group represents 14 U.S. healthcare purchasing organizations, including for-profit and nonprofit health systems and provider entities. The new insights join earlier guidance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
massdevice.com

Glytec partners with Roche to enhance insulin dosing decision support software

Glytec announced today that it entered into a strategic partnership with Roche Diagnostics USA for a digital health collaboration. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Glytec’s partnership combines its FDA-cleared Glucommander insulin dosing decision support software with Roche’s expertise in medical devices and IT solutions in an effort to address the challenges associated with inpatient blood sugar management at the hospital bedside.
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX2now.com

Pine View Medical Clinic offers needle and surgery-free solution to E.D.

Pine View Medical Clinic offers a needle and surgery-free solution to E.D. Start off the new year with a little self-care. If E.D. is constantly on your mind, why not make an appointment at Pine View Medical Clinic. Andrew Reinhart talked about the latest breakthrough treatment called the true pulse protocol. There are no needles, drugs, or surgery. Plus, the downtime is minimal. Schedule your appointment today!
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

Sanofi Taps BrightInsight for Development of Software as a Medical Device

– Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health has inked a strategic partnership with BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solution to bring to market a next-generation digital companion application for one of Sanofi’s products. – The BrightInsight®...
SOFTWARE
massdevice.com

FDA grants breakthrough designation for WaveGate closed-loop spinal cord stimulation

Wavegate announced today that it received FDA breakthrough device designation for its StimuLux optical reflectometry system. Lake Charles, Louisiana-based Wavegate designed the StimuLux system for the closed-loop adaptive modulation of spinal cord stimulation. Breakthrough designation will expedite the development and regulatory review processes for the platform. According to a news...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Electronic Engineering Times

Taiwan’s First AI Medical Device Obtains Japanese FDA Approval

DeepCT, an Intracranial Hemorrhage (ICH) AI detection software developed by Taiwan's highly anticipated AI startup company Deep01, obtained the medical device approval from Japan PMDA. DeepCT, an Intracranial Hemorrhage (ICH) AI detection software developed by Taiwan’s highly anticipated AI startup company Deep01, obtained the medical device approval from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals...
WORLD
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford businesses prepare to move into the Metaverse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, people began shifted to shopping and work online, leading some companies to begin preparing for an eventual move into the “Metaverse” – or virtual reality. “If I’d imagined this technology when I was younger, it would have been the stuff of science fiction, to put a […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy