Some new Call of Duty: Vanguard leaks have emerged that point to the arrival of a Ranked mode that will have many of the same features as the system in CoD: WWII. Vanguard players have been waiting for the arrival of a Ranked mode ever since the game’s release. While the developers have teased this feature before, there hadn’t been any updates for a while.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO