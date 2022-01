There are elements of board service that can vex even the most committed, most intrepid volunteer—and negotiating a building’s management contract is probably at the top of that list. Vexing or not, however, the extent and quality of services available to your building community hinges on what’s in that contract; managers and management companies are obligated to provide what’s agreed upon in it—nothing more, nothing less. That’s why securing the appropriate terms for the appropriate price is an essential component of maintaining a sound, properly functioning building.

