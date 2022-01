A new Halo Infinite leak has revealed a campaign cutscene that was cut at some point during development. The cutscene itself isn't that notable, but it's unclear what it was deleted. What makes the cut even more interesting is that it was an end-credits scene. In other words, while it's not clear why it's important, it obviously has some significance and presumably connects the base game to the rumored campaign DLC.

