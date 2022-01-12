ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WisEye Morning Minute: Restoring Legislature's Control of Federal Funds

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the Senate Committee on Financial Institutions and Revenue hearing, GOP legislators held a news conference to address a constitutional amendment that would prevent future governors from spending federal funds without...

WisEye Morning Minute: Sen. Bernier Will Not Seek Re-Election

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, Emilee and JR discuss Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) announcing that she will not seek re-election to the Wisconsin State Senate. As reported by WisPolitics.com, Bernier said in a statement she has been contemplating her decision for some time. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman called on her to resign following comments she made relating to the ongoing review he's conducting of the 2020 election. Bernier, who served 13 years as the Chippewa County clerk and now chairs the Elections, Election Process and Ethics Committee, made clear she wasn't pressured into her decision not to seek reelection. "I want to make it perfectly clear that no one has forced me out and politics has not played a role in my decision," she said.
