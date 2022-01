A robust learning management system can inspire today’s workers to pursue their careers while collaborating with their teams. Employee engagement drives company success. This is the critical element required for growing a business in the next decade and beyond. But this is a relatively recent concept. For decades, business leaders viewed employee engagement as an added bonus to another, more important concept: employee productivity. Companies were built on the tenets of productivity, efficiency, and a strict separation between an employee’s feelings about their work and the actual work that they do.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO