Doorstead, a San Francisco-based real estate property management startup founded by former Uber employees, is starting to expand nationally and just launched in the Seattle region. Doorstead helps small real estate investors who own single-family units and need help renting out their space. Founded in 2019, the company raised $12.5 million last year in a Series A round led by Seattle-based Madrona Venture Group. Doorstead now has just under $1 billion in assets under management. It recently hired former Facebook and Amazon manager Philip Lee as CTO.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO