ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Top Chef’s Gregory Gourdet Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss in Before-and-After Photos

wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Gregory Gourdet is sharing his “pandemic...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star David Toborowsky Reveals Weight Loss Transformation

90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky is seeing results as he embraces a new lifestyle in an attempt to lose weight. The TLC personality told Us Weekly that he's dropped 10 pant sizes since starting his weight loss journey, changing his eating habits and working out at the gym with help from his wife Annie Suwan.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Chef
fox40jackson.com

Woman’s wedding photos inspire 84-pound weight loss

A new bride was so upset by how she looked in her wedding photos that she decided to lose weight. When Verity Trueman, 30, from Stratford-upon-Avon, U.K., got married in 2018, she weighed 240 pounds, according to SWNS. “My weight had become such an issue that something as simple as...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daphne DelMar

Rebel Wilson Highlights 77-Pound Weight Loss In Poolside Gym Look

Rebel Wilson smiles in a dressWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Rebel Wilson is updating fans on her staggering, 77-pound weight loss with a new poolside photo. The 41-year-old actress and Olly wellness partner is in the best shape of her life following a 2020 "year of health" - while Wilson has admitted to ups and downs, the photos are proof that the Aussie has continued her weight-loss journey successfully.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Gregg Wallace: Doctors told Masterchef star he was ‘heading for a heart attack’ before weight loss

Gregg Wallace has said that doctors told him he was “heading for a heart attack” if he didn’t lose weight.The Masterchef judge has recently lost four and a half stone, after admitting to watching himself “getting bigger and bigger” on television.Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (5 January), Wallace, 57, says he was warned by medical professionals that his cholesterol levels were worryingly high.“I was overweight, I was eating all the wrong things, I was boozing quite a bit,” he said. “I had a good doctor who I had a good relationship with and he said. ‘Let’s do...
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: James Martin reveals his weight loss secret – and it's so simple

James Martin is looking better than ever these days – and the James Martin's Saturday Morning star has shared his simple weight loss secret with HELLO!. Confessing he hasn't made any major changes to his diet or calorie intake, James revealed maintaining his five-stone weight loss is all down to watching what he drinks. The TV chef has cut out fizzy drinks altogether and makes sure he consumes the recommended two litres of water a day, resulting in his physique changing without having to go on a diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley shares shocking health update and thanks doctor for quick intervention

Christie Brinkley has revealed that during her latest physical check-up her ophthalmologist discovered a "problem" – but it was quickly fixed. Taking to Instagram, the 67-year-old model shared a picture of herself with her chin placed on a slit lamp, which is a microscope with a light attached that allows the doctor to closely examine the eye, and told her 735,000 followers: "Want you to read this, so you will always be able to!
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Impressed With Michael Symon's Ink

These last few months have been a busy time for all, but especially for chef Michael Symon. In addition to managing his various restaurants, the 52-year-old has also been busy with the launch of a new Food Network show, "Throwdown with Michael Symon," as well as his latest cookbook, "Fix It With Food: Every Easy Meal," both of which dropped on December 14 (via WKYC).
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Social media star Emma Lou Connolly on building her lifestyle brand

Emma Lou Connolly is known for many things; she was first a model, but has since become a successful social media star, with nearly half a million followers, brand ambassador, wine entrepreneur and founder of The Greedy Model Instagram handle – a new venture born during lockdown with a growing following that is currently at 165k.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
spring.org.uk

The Best Weight Loss Diet Revealed By Research

One dietary ingredient can help boost weight loss. A high-protein, low-calorie diet is one of the most effective for weight loss, research suggests. People consuming more protein as part of a calorie-controlled diet lost 18 pounds, on average, over six months. In addition, the older adults in the study maintained...
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy