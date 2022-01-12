ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon scrambles as its own printers think ink cartridges are fake due to chip shortage

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Canon is in a pickle. Its...

hackaday.com

Canon Temporarily Abandons Smart Ink Cartridges

An unexpected side effect of the global semiconductor shortage came to light this week — Japanese printer manufacturer Canon announced they are temporarily going to provide consumable ink and toner cartridges without microchips. Furthermore, they provided instructions for consumers on how to bypass the printer’s logic, allowing it to function even when it incorrectly thinks the ink or toner is low. Included in the announcement (German), the company stated what most people already knew:
BUSINESS
PC Perspective

Rather Than Abandon Copy Protected Ink, Canon’s Own Cartridges Are Now 3rd Party

Companies which sell printers, such as HP and Canon came up with an idea they thought was utterly brilliant, and which is universally despised by their customers to this day; copy protection for copier ink. They claimed that ensuring you only used the proper ink in your printer was of utmost importance, and were quite willing to go to court and fight for their right to enforce it. That has not gone well for them historically, but they continue to claim the necessity of adding copyright chips to ink cartridges.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Photography Review

Global chip shortage pulls back the veil on Canon printer's onboard authenticity checks

The global chip shortage has had a lot of consequences. While we expected many products to be tough to find, some of the outcomes of the shortage are more surprising. For example, Canon puts chips in some of its ink and toner cartridges so that its printers can identify them as genuine cartridges. However, these chips are difficult to find so Canon has been manufacturing cartridges without the chips, leading to some printers identifying genuine cartridges as counterfeit.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Canon printer owners get official guidance to bypass DRM as company is forced to sell chip-less toners

A hot potato: Printer manufacturers go to great (oftentimes irritating) lengths to ensure hardware DRM policies that can result in heavy expenditure when it comes to replacing a toner cartridge or other components with a ‘genuine’ part. In an ironic twist of events, Canon has revealed that it can’t source enough DRM chips for some of its printer cartridges due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis, and has issued a customer advisory to highlight affected functionality plus guidance to bypass DRM-related warnings.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon#Printers#Cartridges
Ars Technica

Canon can’t get enough toner chips, so it’s telling customers how to defeat its DRM

For years, printers have been encumbered with digital rights management systems that prevent users from buying third-party ink and toner cartridges. Printer companies have claimed that their chip-enabled cartridges can “enhance the quality and performance” of their equipment, provide the “best consumer experience,” and “protect [the printers] from counterfeit and third-party ink cartridges.”
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

The global chip shortage forces Canon to remove toner copy protection

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Canon has been forced to remove copy protection chips to their toner cartridges in some regions. It’s obviously more important that customers can print, than the copy protection for Canon’s benefit.
ELECTRONICS
