Canon scrambles as its own printers think ink cartridges are fake due to chip shortage

It may be hard to believe in our smartphone-centric world, but there are times when your smartphone isn’t the best way to stay in touch. That’s especially true for teams that need to enable instant communication without worrying about data limits. If you often push out into areas where cell phone reception isn’t particularly reliable, or if you need to stay in touch with a physically dispersed team in the same region, you may want to consider investing in long-range walkie talkies. While a set of walkie talkies may not be the first thing to come to mind as an answer...

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO