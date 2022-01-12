ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'I will not flinch': Biden vows to defend voting rights

 2 days ago

President Joe Biden traveled to Georgia to...

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Michelle Obama enters politics with vengeance, bent on revenge

Michelle Obama, former first lady, just announced she‘s partnering her foundation, When We All Vote, with 30 other groups to register a million new voters before the midterms. It’s go time for the left. Her entry into election politicking guarantees this fight over the Electoral College is the Democrats’...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.Biden had come to the Capitol to prod Democratic senators in a closed-door meeting, but he was not optimistic when he emerged. He vowed to keep fighting for the sweeping legislation that advocates say is vital to protecting elections.“The honest...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
