By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 is putting a strain on Pennsylvania’s health care system as cases continue and hospitalizations continue to rise. On Monday, hospitalizations were 18 percent higher than the previous week, the Pennsylvania Health Department said. Data from the department shows the state averaged over 27,000 cases from Jan. 3-9, up more than 66% compared to the previous week. In Allegheny County from Jan. 2-8, over 23,000 new infections were reported. Of those, 9% were reinfections and 42% were in unvaccinated people. During that time, 47 more people died, bringing the county death toll to 2,725....

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO